Aug. 06-- Aug. 6--Four suspects were arrested Monday evening -- one of whom had a felony warrant for his arrest from Benton County, Washington -- on Cooks Hill Road in Centralia.
According to a news release from the Centralia Police Department, the department received a request to assist the Prosser Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office to help locate a suspect with a felony warrant.
At about 4:30 p.m., law enforcement located the suspect in the 1800 block of Cooks Hill Road. The suspect reportedly did not agree to leave the residence, and the Lewis County Regional SWAT Team responded.
Area residents and businesses reported streets were closed in the area Monday evening.
The main suspect surrendered when SWAT arrived, and three other adults were arrested on unrelated charges, according to the Centralia Police Department.
None of the suspects' names have been released.
During the response, a number of rumors were circulated on social media, including that there was a shooting at Providence Centralia Hospital. No such incident took place, according to the Centralia Police Department.
