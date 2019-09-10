Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--Public remembrances of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks will take place Wednesday in Vancouver and Camas.
A Patriot Day ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St. The ceremony will include the Vancouver Fire Honor Guard and Piper, musical performances, a Vancouver Fire Department bell ringing and a Vancouver Veterans of Foreign Wars rifle salute, according to a city of Vancouver news release.
Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, Fire Department Division Chief Tom O'Connor and Assistant Police Chief Mike Lester are scheduled to speak.
A community wreath will be placed at the flagpole in front of City Hall, according to the release. The remembrance will also include the release of 51 doves, led by a spirit dove, in honor of U.S. states.
The city is working with the Community Military Appreciation Committee and Waste Connections to host the ceremony, according to the news release.
The Camas-Washougal Fire Department will also host a brief remembrance at 7:30 a.m. in front of Camas City Hall, 616 N.E. Fourth Ave. A free breakfast will be held following the ceremony at the Camas Public Library, according to a fire department news release.