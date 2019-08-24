Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--The federal government announced it would change the way the Endangered Species Act is applied, making it easier to delist threatened or endangered species and allowing regulators to conduct economic assessments on potential lost revenue when deciding whether to protect a habitat.
In a media release, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said earlier this month that the revised rule would ease "the regulatory burden on the American public, without sacrificing our species' protection and recovery goals."
The decision drew condemnation from environmental groups, Democrats in Congress and several state attorneys generals. A coalition of environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the administration Wednesday, saying rolling back protections "undermines the fundamental purpose" of the Endangered Species Act. Critics of the change also say new wording in the law, which says regulators should make decisions based on the "foreseeable future," ignores long-term threats such as climate change.
Eight species living in Clark County are classified as threatened or endangered under the act, including the northern spotted owl, water howellia, and coho and chinook salmon. Two mammals -- the North American wolverine and brush prairie pocket gopher -- are candidates for the list.
Regionally, lawmakers are split on the changes to the Endangered Species Act.
'Original intent'
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, said she agrees with limitations on the Endangered Species Act that keep it from "being abused and distorted by radical urban environmentalists or government bureaucrats to end forest management and put farmers out of business."