Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--Prosecutors have amended charges in the case against a man accused in the beating and fatal shooting of Raymond Brandon, whose body was found in April 2017 in a shed at a Hockinson residence.
Neil Allen Alway, 41, appeared Friday in Clark County Superior Court to address the state's amended charges. He's the last of five co-defendants to maintain a not-guilty plea.
The amended charges against Alway include first- and second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery and first- and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Anna Klein said an earlier kidnapping charge was separated into two counts -- one for the alleged unlawful detainment of Brandon, 34, and another for Brandon's girlfriend Allison Fields. Klein said the language of the robbery charge was also changed.
The charges have been adjusted now that four co-defendants have entered into plea agreements with the state. Alway is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on the amended charges; his trial is set for Jan. 6.