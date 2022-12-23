LEAVENWORTH — Four outages within the Chelan County PUD network Thursday were all weather-related as the electrical grid was overworked when temperatures dropped into single digits.
According to PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, as the demand for electricity increased the stress on the equipment that delivers electricity also maxes out.
Hansen reported 900 customers lost power Thursday and the PUD opened a warming center in Leavenworth as a result. A “major outage” was reported in the Leavenworth area, specifically Tumwater Canyon and Icicle Road, and three smaller outages in Union Valley, Entiat and Mountain Home Road Thursday morning. Power was restored to all areas except Tumwater Canyon by 11 a.m. Tumwater Canyon had power restored by 7 p.m.
Hansen added the PUD attempted to restore power around 8 a.m. for the East Leavenworth Road outage, however the restoration didn’t hold because the pent-up electrical demand overloaded the system. This resulted in another outage. The PUD requests use of non-heating appliances be kept to a minimum the first two hours after an outage.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone