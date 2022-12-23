LEAVENWORTH — Four outages within the Chelan County PUD network Thursday were all weather-related as the electrical grid was overworked when temperatures dropped into single digits.

According to PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, as the demand for electricity increased the stress on the equipment that delivers electricity also maxes out.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?