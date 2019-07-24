CHICAGO _ The Chicago City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill requiring large Chicago employers to give workers at least two weeks' advance notice of their schedules and compensate them for last-minute changes.
In development for more than two years, the "fair workweek" ordinance reflects a compromise between representatives from labor and business, who have been working with the city on what kinds of employers and employees would be covered by the scheduling rules.
Chicago aldermen also unanimously voted Wednesday to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's package of ethics reforms.
The final version of the workweek legislation limits protections to just those workers earning less than $26 an hour.
The ordinance, which covers eight industries ranging from restaurants to manufacturing, is the first in the country to include health care employers in predictable scheduling legislation. The potential impact on hospitals and other health care facilities, which have said they need flexibility to make abrupt changes in staffing levels as the need arises, was among the bigger industry concerns.
But during a hearing on the final bill Tuesday before the workforce development committee, David Gross, senior vice president of government relations at the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, said the group was withdrawing its opposition thanks to efforts to find middle ground. In addition to the wage threshold, which exempts most clinical staff like nurses and technicians, the final legislation includes exceptions for health care employers in the event of an unexpected increase in demand due to severe weather, violence, large public events or other events beyond their control.
Gross and others praised efforts by the city and Lightfoot's administration to balance the interests of both sides.
"It's always a good ordinance when everyone walks out unhappy," said Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th.
Lightfoot, a supporter of the bill, was present in the chambers during part of Tuesday's committee hearing.
The measure adds Chicago to the growing list of cities imposing regulations that protect employees against unpredictable work hours that make it difficult for them to plan for child care, go to school, work a second job or have confidence that their paychecks will cover their bills.
Initial versions were staunchly opposed by a coalition of major business groups that warned that it would reduce flexibility valued by both employers and workers, but those stances softened as lawmakers approached a vote on the compromise legislation and on Tuesday most trade groups announced they had dropped their opposition.
The Chicago Federation of Labor celebrated the advancement of the measure as a win for hundreds of thousands of workers.
"It's been a pretty uneven process until the mayor got involved," labor group President Bob Reiter told reporters outside council chambers Tuesday. "I don't feel like we really got into a good rhythm here until recently and I believe we got to a good place."
While the final version of the legislation limits the scheduling protections to hourly employees earning less than $26 an hour, the measure had already exempted salaried employees earning more than $50,000.
Labor groups representing hospital workers had been opposed to the hourly pay threshold because it would exclude many nurses and technicians who earn more than that and often find themselves called on or off of shifts at the last minute.
"Regardless of what that worker makes, when they are sent home without pay," that affects their communities, said Greg Kelley, president of SEIU Healthcare, a division of the Service Employees International Union.
Doretta Howse, a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital, said she gets paid $2 an hour to stay by the phone for four hours in case she is needed, and she is notified of a canceled shift two hours before it is scheduled to start.
"It stresses us out," said Howse, 66, of North Lawndale, who won't be covered by the bill because her wage is too high. "It's a financial burden, is what it is."
The addition of the $26 hourly wage threshold was one of the main reasons Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, dropped his group's opposition, as that would for the most part exempt banquet servers who are often called upon to work shifts with little notice. Still, he said, there are some concerns about implementation.
"Between the wage piece and ability for employer and employee to voluntarily agree to shift changes, those were two of the several provisions that ultimately convinced us to remove our opposition," Jacobson said. "We think this is a good middle ground."
The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the Staffing Services Association of Illinois also removed their opposition and are neutral on the measure.
Chicago's fair workweek ordinance aims to be the broadest in the country. It covers employees working in building services, health care, hotels, manufacturing, restaurants, retail and warehouse services. It also includes temporary workers in those fields.
The law applies only to businesses with 100 or more employees, to nonprofits with more than 250 employees, to restaurants with at least 30 locations and 250 employees globally, and to franchisees with four or more locations. That means company-owned McDonald's restaurants will have to comply, but a McDonald's franchisee with one or two restaurants does not. The Lettuce Entertain You chain of restaurants will have to comply, but Boka Group, which has fewer than 30 restaurants, does not.
There are exemptions for employees who work at ticketed events. Workplaces with collective bargaining agreements are exempt as long as the ordinance is explicitly waived in their contracts.
City employees also are not covered. Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th, questioned whether the city was setting the wrong example by not including itself in the law.
"We're asking a lot of our business community and we've seen a lot of that back and forth over the past several weeks" Lopez said. "And I ask this because if we wanted to show our commitment to this, then we should also be showing that we are also practicing what we preach as a city."
Employers will have to give at least 10 days' advance notice of workers' schedules starting July 1, 2020, and that will grow to a minimum of 14 days' notice two years later. If an employer changes a worker's schedule less than two weeks before the shift, it will have to give the worker an hour of "predictability pay" at the regular wage rate. If an employer cancels or reduces hours within 24 hours of the start of a previously scheduled shift, it will have to pay workers half of what they would have made had they worked.
The ordinance does not prevent workers from trading shifts or requesting changes to their schedule. Employers can also change an employee's hours without penalty when it is mutually agreed upon in writing.
The ordinance includes a "right to rest" provision that gives employees the right to decline work hours that start less than 10 hours after the end of a shift. If an employer doesn't get written consent from workers willing to work such shifts, it has to pay them time and a quarter.
It also requires that employers offer existing part-time workers extra hours before hiring new people, meant to address underemployment that makes it hard for low-wage workers to make ends meet.
Safety-net hospitals, which are those that see a large share of Medicaid and Medicare patients, have been given an extra six months to comply. Still, representatives of several safety-net hospitals worry about the impact on their already cash-strapped operations.
Diahann Sinclair, vice president of organizational and community development at St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood, where more than 80% of patients are on Medicaid or Medicare, said she doesn't have a large workforce, so if she had a sudden surge in women going into labor, she would have to pay extra to ask some workers to stay for another shift or come in at the last minute.
"Every employee deserves a proper schedule, but it cannot be done at the expense of the care that we give to the most vulnerable in this city," Sinclair testified during Tuesday's committee hearing.
She wants the city to consider exempting safety-net hospitals and to investigate the impact on operations before they have to begin compliance.
The ordinance requires the commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection to study the effectiveness and economic impact of the law and submit a report to the City Council by the end of September 2021. The law will be enforced by the department's new Office of Labor Standards, which is still being set up.
"I think this is going to be a real test case for our country of how hospitals are adapting," said Ald. Tom Tunney, 44th, who had been opposed to the ordinance since the beginning.
Still, Tunney acknowledged that "we've seen a lot of evidence where there has been abuse, and for people that do carry two jobs or more there is definitely a need for predictability."
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):