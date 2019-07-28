CHICAGO _ An area man prompted thousands of page views when he appeared in a Facebook Live video claiming to have captured a second alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon on Saturday night.
The move also netted him an arrest.
Authorities detained two people on suspicion of filing a false police report as officers investigated how the alligator came to be in the lagoon, though no charges were filed, the Tribune has learned.
According to a police report, officers first learned of the alligator when a crowd gathered near the lagoon and one person notified an off-duty officer who was working park security. One of the men in the video, who the Tribune is not naming because he has not been charged with a crime, said he observed an alligator the day before _ more than a week after the gator affectionately known as "Chance the Snapper" had been removed.
He told investigators that he'd gone back to the lagoon "with a snagging hook and tape in an attempt to catch the alligator," the police report said.
"(He) did not alert any authorities about having observed the alligator," the report continued.
In a series of Facebook Live videos, posted by onlookers and not those who were arrested, the man displayed the exotic animal with its jaw duct-taped at about 9:30 p.m. He and others recount that he fished the gator from the lagoon near Boathouse Cafe that night, and they are seen handing it off to multiple Chicago police officers at the end.
"Just when you thought this was all over, there could be many more right in here, in Humboldt Park," one of the men says, referencing the search for the previously caught alligator known as "Chance the Snapper."
Police consulted with Frank Robb, the Floridian who is credited with pulling the first alligator from the lagoon, who said he had received messages from the man on social media, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief spokesman for the Police Department.
"Further information developed in which it became known that one of the subjects had been in contact with Frank Robb through social media during and since the initial alligator incident and made comments indicating he and his brother almost had caught the first alligator. Based on the inconsistencies and information provided by Frank Robb the subjects were taken into custody," Guglielmi wrote in the statement.
Guglielmi said Robb wasn't convinced an alligator that appeared so young could have been in the lagoon long, nor did Robb himself find any evidence there was more than one gator in the lagoon as of the July 16 capture of "Chance the Snapper," who was dubbed such after the Chicago-bred rapper.
Robb "stated that in his professional opinion the animal was juvenile and could not have been in the lagoon for any period of time," Guglielmi wrote. "Frank Robb further stated that his investigation on scene revealed only one alligator in the lagoon which was the one captured prior to this incident."
A city spokeswoman said Chicago Animal Care and Control responded, took control of the gator and transported it to an animal control facility.
