CHICAGO _ A Chicago police officer should be fired for shooting his close friend nearly a decade ago and then lying about it for years, a city oversight agency found.
Reversing a previous decision, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability determined that, based on the preponderance of evidence, Officer Patrick J. Kelly shot Michael LaPorta toward the back of the head in 2010 after a night of heavy drinking.
The incident, which was the subject of a 2017 Tribune investigation, left LaPorta unable to walk, read or live independently.
"Based on a review of the available evidence, it is more probably true than not that Officer Kelly shot (LaPorta) without justification," according to a copy of the agency's findings obtained by the Tribune. " ... The physical evidence significantly contradicts Officer Kelly's version of events."
Records show Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson received COPA's report earlier this summer, but it is unclear whether he supports the report's conclusion or recommended punishment. A police spokesman would not confirm the finding or comment on the case "until (administrative) charges have been filed against the officer."
LaPorta's parents expressed relief that the city is holding someone accountable for their son's catastrophic injuries.
"It's about time," LaPorta's father, Michael Sr., told the Tribune. "We're happy someone besides us has opened their eyes to what's happening here."
If the city formally files administrative charges with the Chicago Police Board, Kelly, who has been on disability leave from the force for several months, can fight the findings. If Kelly challenges the recommendation, he is expected to argue that the shooting was investigated years ago, when he was not found responsible LaPorta's injuries but was punished for other behavior that night.
Kelly's attorney did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.
In their findings, COPA investigators acknowledged a previous incarnation of the civilian oversight agency in 2012 did not substantiate the allegation that Kelly shot LaPorta. However, since that time, LaPorta regained his ability to communicate and other evidence became available, the agency's new 74-page report states.
"Our investigations are based entirely on the facts and evidence and we were fortunate to have important and critical evidence which was not available before," COPA Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts said in a statement. "In every investigation we seek for relevant information that can assist in a fair, objective investigation and in this case the additional evidence as a well as a statement provided by Mr. Laporta led to COPA's conclusion and recommendation that the officer be terminated."
Kelly does not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting. Cook County prosecutors reviewed the case in 2010 and determined a jury was unlikely to find the longtime patrolman guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, which is higher than the preponderance standard required for termination.
COPA's new recommendation comes nearly two years after a federal jury found Kelly most likely shot LaPorta. Jurors awarded the West Morgan Park man a record $44.7 million after a civil trial, deciding that the Chicago Police Department's unwritten policies emboldened the officer and instilled the belief that he could act with impunity.
It remains the highest jury award for a police misconduct case in Illinois history.
The city does not have to pay LaPorta anything until the case works its way through a lengthy appeals process. The city paid more than $2.8 million for a private law firm to handle the trial, during which outside attorneys argued LaPorta had attempted suicide with Kelly's gun and Kelly did not shoot him.
COPA investigators relied heavily upon the civil trial evidence to make their determination, according to the summary. They reviewed more than 95 depositions taken in the case and gave an abundance of weight to plaintiff's experts who testified the shooting could not have happened the way Kelly described.
The report, however, specifically states that the agency's findings have no bearing on the civil case because the trial involved legal arguments and liabilities outside the scope of COPA's inquiry.
A spokesman for the city's Law Department could not immediately comment on the findings or what it means to the ongoing lawsuit.
LaPorta's attorney, Antonio Romanucci, says the city should reconsider its appeal in light of the COPA ruling, which contradicts significant parts of its prior legal argument.
"This finding is an embarrassment to the city," Romanucci said. "They need to evaluate their cases on a much, much higher standard and rethink which cases they decide to fight."
LaPorta's family had hoped the jury's verdict would put pressure on the city to address Kelly's employment. Kelly _ whose personal insurance policy already had paid the maximum $300,000 to LaPorta _ exercised his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during the trial and would not answer questions about the incident, including one specifically asking if he shot his friend and another asking if he lied to police about it.
Kelly was stripped of his police powers after he refused to answer questions on the witness stand. But he remained employed by the department despite the jury's finding and continued to receive his $87,000-a-year salary until he took disability leave earlier this year.
Patricia LaPorta, Michael's mother, told her son about the COPA finding last week. He wanted assurances that their 9-year-old fight was finished, she said.
"He couldn't believe it," LaPorta said. "He said, 'Is it over? Is it over?' He had the biggest smile on his face."
Kelly and LaPorta were the only people inside the officer's Mount Greenwood home on Jan. 12, 2010, when LaPorta was shot toward the back of his head with Kelly's service weapon. Investigators classified the shooting as an attempted suicide based largely on the account provided by Kelly, who has been found mentally unfit for duty twice, arrested two times, accused of beating a girlfriend and treated for alcohol addiction.
Romanucci has called the shooting a sad capstone to a series of misconduct complaints against Kelly and the city's failure to properly address them.
"This man is a hurricane," Romanucci said. "He is the definition of a path of destruction."
In its finding, COPA investigators rejected Kelly's account of the LaPorta shooting, saying physical evidence from inside Kelly's house contradicted him.
"Officer Kelly's multiple objectively false statements about the events of the night coupled with his intoxication make him not credible," the report states. "Moreover, the physical evidence and testimony regarding various circumstances surrounding the shooting contradict Officer Kelly's version of events sufficiently enough to support a sustained finding by a preponderance of the evidence."
That evidence included blood spatter on a wall in a place that showed LaPorta was not standing facing the doorway to Kelly's bedroom when he was shot, which was Kelly's version of events in the attempted suicide scenario.
LaPorta, who was also Kelly's college roommate, couldn't speak for months after the shooting, but his family disputed the suicide classification from the beginning. LaPorta's fingerprints weren't found on the gun, and witnesses _ including several Chicago police officers LaPorta and Kelly had been drinking with that night _ said he appeared to be in good spirits in the hours before the shooting.
Even with that cloud of uncertainty hanging over the investigation, police took the word of Kelly, who told them LaPorta found the gun in the officer's bedroom, put it near his head and pulled the trigger. A bullet fired from the pistol splintered and ricocheted inside LaPorta's head, leaving him with severe brain damage and a host of other medical problems.
Kelly told investigators that LaPorta pulled the trigger with his left hand. LaPorta, however, was a skilled hunter who always shot with his right.
"COPA does not find it convincing that the shooting occurred the way Officer Kelly described: where (LaPorta) walked into Officer Kelly's bedroom without provocation, grabbed Officer Kelly's service weapon with his non-dominant hand, walked out to Officer Kelly's living room and used his non-dominant hand to shoot himself in the head," the report states. "Due to the location and angle of the gunshot wound, for it to even be remotely possible for this wound to be self-inflicted, (LaPorta) would have had to use his left hand to accomplish holding this gun and pulling the trigger. This fact makes it nearly impossible to come to any other conclusion except that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted."
LaPorta eventually regained the ability to speak, though he often struggles to find the right word and has trouble with compound questions. He testified during the civil trial that a drunk Kelly shot him after the two quarreled over the officer's alleged mistreatment of his own dog.
According to the new summary report, COPA investigators determined LaPorta's account was unreliable because he often mixes up details and claims to have memories of things that took place while he was unconscious. Still, the agency said other witnesses support LaPorta's testimony that he wasn't suicidal that night.
"COPA does find testimony about not being suicidal credible," the report states. "(LaPorta) reported in multiple forums, including to COPA, that he has always been a happy person. In fact, he stated convincingly that even in his current condition, he continues to be a happy person with no desire to end his life. ... The only person to maintain that was suicidal that morning is Officer Patrick Kelly himself. There has been no corroborating evidence discovered to support Officer Kelly's statements."
Chicago police waited more than seven hours to check Kelly's blood alcohol content after taking him into custody. Even then it was 0.093% _ still legally drunk.
The Illinois State Police crime lab later estimated that Kelly's blood alcohol level was anywhere from 0.169 to 0.264%, two to three times the legal limit, when the shooting occurred, records show.
COPA investigators suggested it's possible Kelly cannot recall the events that night because his memory was hampered by the alcohol he and LaPorta consumed. If that's the case, Kelly had an obligation to tell investigators that he couldn't remember rather than piece together a story, the report states.
"It is unclear if Officer Kelly, whose severe intoxication has been documented and discussed in other reports related to this investigation, knows what happened that night. However, if that were the case, he had an obligation to tell investigators that he could not remember what happened due to his impairment," the report states. "Based on a preponderance of the evidence, either Officer Kelly does know what happened and has made multiple false statements regarding the events, or he does not recall what happened and has falsely claimed that he does."
The city agency in charge of investigating police-involved shootings _ then known as the Independent Police Review Authority _ cleared Kelly of any serious wrongdoing in 2011, but recommended he be briefly suspended for failing to secure his weapon, off-duty drunkenness, conduct unbecoming an officer and assaulting an sergeant who responded to the scene. The agency formally reopened in the case in March 23, 2017, two days after the Tribune made inquiries about the case.
COPA sent its new discipline recommendation to Johnson in September 2018. The superintendent requested more information before rendering the decision, though officials would not say what additional material he wanted.
An agency spokesman could not be reached for comment Sunday.
LaPorta, meanwhile, has struggled physically and financially from the shooting's fallout. He is dependent upon his aging parents for round-the-clock care. His motorized wheelchair is in need of repair and the specially equipped van his family uses to take him to appointments has become unreliable.
His parents, who are both retired so they can care for him full-time, say they cannot afford to take out a loan pay for the repairs. LaPorta's uncle organizes a golf outing to raise some money for his care each year, but the family earmarks the proceeds for physical therapy that is not covered by insurance.
His father has been diagnosed with a blood disorder, relies upon a portable oxygen tank to breathe and has a heart condition. His mother had a heart attack last year and was also hospitalized for double pneumonia.
Their greatest concern, they say, has been dying before the legal case is resolved and leaving their son without any financial security.
"Everything has taken a toll," Michael LaPorta Sr. said. "The only thing that I worry about now is making sure that kid is taken care of."
