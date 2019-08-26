CHICAGO _ The Chicago Teachers Union has rejected an independent fact-finder's report on its contract negotiations with the school district _ a move that places the labor group one step closer to a possible strike.
The development comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools officials have floated an enhanced offer that would raise teacher pay by 16%% over five years _ an increase from the 14% offered earlier by the new mayor.
"Though the wage and benefits proposals are said to be generous, they come in the context of nearly a decade of austerity and cuts," union President Jesse Sharkey said at a rain-soaked press conference early Monday morning outside of Suder Montessori School.
The union's rejection of the fact finder report means the district could legally strike on or after Sept. 25.
"This is a union that's prepared to strike," Sharkey said Monday.
At the same time, he said that his labor group is "serious about negotiating" and that talks have gotten more serious as of late, which he called "a good sign."
But he said the two sides have a long way to go toward reaching an agreement.
The district has accepted the fact-finder's report, which officials said is closely aligned with their offer, which would increase salary spending by $351 million over the life of the proposed five-year contract. Including the annual raises that teachers receive based on years of service, the average teacher would see an increase of 24% over five years.
The city's offer also includes no employee increase in healthcare contributions for the first two years and increases of 1% total in the last three years.
"Chicago's dedicated teachers play an essential role in our school communities and our children's lives, and they are driving the monumental academic gains made in classrooms across the city," Lightfoot said in a news release. "With our shared focus on ensuring every student has an equal opportunity to learn and thrive, the city is committed to working alongside teachers to strengthen our schools and hopes to finalize an agreement on a contract that fairly and generously compensates their service before the start of the school year."
The legally mandated independent fact finder's role is to assess proposals on both sides and determine a recommendation that's fair to the union, the school district and its taxpayers.
Sharkey called on Lightfoot to fulfill her campaign promises and said that, in additional to adequate pay, the union is also seeking enforceable class size limits. Increased staffing of school nurses and social workers has also been identified as a priority.
City and school officials have called a 9 a.m. press conference to discuss the status of contract talks.
CPS schools open for the new year on Sept. 3. The union's last contract expired on June 30.
