July 13-- Jul. 13--A vehicle backing out of a driveway struck a 3-year-old child riding a scooter on the sidewalk Friday evening in Vancouver's Image neighborhood.
The child was not seriously injured but was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, according to Vancouver police Sgt. Erik Jennings.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 6:25 p.m. to the 3900 block of Northeast 133rd Ave., for a report of an injury crash.
The corner of the vehicle struck the child, whose leg became pinned under a tire. The child's father helped move the child, Jennings said, before medics arrived.
Jennings said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, and the driver was being processed for suspected drunken driving.