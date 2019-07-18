July 18-- Jul. 18--BELLINGHAM -- It's time for another Chuckanut Radio Hour, this time with author Erica Bauermeister as the guest.
The Chuckanut Radio Hour is a variety radio program that records episodes live in Bellingham and airs them on local stations. The show invites authors, poets and musicians to share their work with the community.
Bauermeister is the author of "The Scent Keeper," a coming-of-age novel about childhood stories and the power that fragrance has in conjuring old memories.
The musical guest is Amber Darland of The Sweet Goodbyes, and hosts Paul Hanson, Kelly Evert and announcer Rich Donelly will also be on the show.
The program will be recorded in front of an audience at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the Heiner Theater at Whatcom Community College, 233 W. Kellogg Road.
Tickets are $5, available at Village Books in Bellingham, or free if you purchase a copy of Bauermeister's book.
The show airs at 7 a.m. Fridays, 7 p.m. Saturdays and 9 p.m. Sundays on KMRE 102.3 FM, the radio station for SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention.