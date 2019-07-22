Cindy Snow
Waterville, WA
Cindy Snow was born on August 7, 1950, to George and Edith Alling, and passed away on July 8, 2019.
Cindy loved her four dogs, which she called her four legged kids: Maggie, Dash, Milo, and Millie.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Don Snow, Sr.;children: KC Fuller (Tim), Jason Collins; step-children: Nancy Trower (Allen), Bob Smith (Paula), Steve Smith, Donnie Snow, Jr., Brenda Snow, Christina Martin; and grandchildren. Cindy has two older brothers: Matt Alling ,(Shirley) and Tim Alling (Renee); mother, Edith Lael, who have survived Cindy. She was preceded in death by brother, Ken Alling.
The family wishes to thank all the people who visited Cindy before her passing.
A Memorial will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at ,12:00 p.m., at the Senior Center, 203 Main St., Grand Coulee, WA.