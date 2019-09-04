Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--The Yakima City Council steered the city toward bringing back cruise nights in downtown Yakima on Tuesday.
Classic car enthusiasts met with city staff last month in an attempt to address concerns about the city rules for cruising. The organizers of Cruisin' the Ave -- a popular event featuring classic and custom cars driving up and down Yakima Avenue -- canceled its cruise nights this summer, saying the city's insurance requirements were too expensive. Many car enthusiasts moved to Selah instead.
The council on Tuesday unanimously directed staff to modify the city's cruising ordinance to allow cruising from 6-10 p.m. on the second and third Saturdays in June, July, August and September.
Councilman Jason White, who attended the meeting with the car groups, said he felt like the groups and the city came to a reasonable solution.
Car enthusiast Art Reis from Yakima Vintiques said he was pleasantly surprised by the meeting with the city, and thanked staff for working on the issue.
"As a committee we've come up with a pathway to allow special cruise nights, and have a few special event nights," he said, adding that there's a possibility of a cruise night in Yakima later this month.
Councilwoman Kay Funk suggested the area be posted as a "no cruising zone" when the cruising nights are not taking place.
Councilwoman Holly Cousens said she was glad a compromise came together.
"It brings economic development to downtown and is a fun event," she said.
The council postponed discussion about the council's committee structure and a lease agreement with Food Facility Engineering at the airport, saying the items would come up on a future agenda.