Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--The claims process in a $12 million settlement is now open for more than 100,000 guests whose information was handed over by Motel 6 to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday that guests who stayed at one of seven Motel 6 locations in the state between Jan. 1, 2015, and Sept. 17, 2017, may be eligible for restitution.
The locations are Bellingham, North Everett, South Everett, South Seattle, South Tacoma and two at SeaTac.
"Motel 6 violated the privacy rights of tens of thousands of Washingtonians without their knowledge or consent and paid $12 million to avoid facing my legal team in trial," Ferguson said in a press release Wednesday. "We want to ensure everyone whose privacy was violated by Motel 6's unlawful conduct receives some restitution, which is why we're encouraging eligible individuals to file claims."
The settlement was reached in April, ending a lawsuit filed by the attorney general's office against Motel 6. Ferguson's office had found that the Motel 6 locations had shared guest lists with ICE on a daily basis without requiring a warrant. Guest list information included names, driver's license numbers and birth dates.
He alleged that Motel 6 violated Washington's consumer protection and discrimination laws when it provided the guest lists to ICE, which then targeted Latino-sounding names, resulting in at least nine Washingtonians being detained or deported.