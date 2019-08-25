Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--They sprout along Clark County's thoroughfares like dandelions and are just about as welcome: temporary signs offering up the services of roofers, gutter cleaners, painters and other businesses.
They're everywhere, but should they be? That was the question posed by an anonymous reader to The Columbian's Clark Asks feature, a special reporting project guided by readers and their curiosity.
The question -- "On rights of way throughout the city, there are signs advertising things like roofing, gutter cleaning, painting, etc. Aren't these against code?" -- was the top vote-getter among readers who took part in an online poll about which story our reporters should pursue next.
Coming in second was the question: "What's with the creepy, abandoned building in the Providence Academy parking lot?"
The question, "What happens to campaign money after the elections? Who monitors these funds and how often? Is that information available to the public?" came in third place.
If you supported one of the other questions, don't worry. Winning the voting round only means that it gets first priority for reporting. Runners-up often end up as stories, as well.