Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--The Clark College Foundation, the fundraising partner of the Vancouver community college, has taken legal action to block Oregon Public Broadcasting from obtaining organization records.
The foundation last week filed an injunction in Clark County Superior Court against OPB, the Portland-based National Public Radio affiliate, as well as Clark College itself and Molly Solomon, OPB's Southwest Washington bureau chief. The injunction stems from public records requests filed by Solomon with Clark College that turned up several emails sent to and from foundation employees.
The Clark College Foundation, however, maintains it is not subject to the Washington Public Records Act because it's a separate nonprofit organization, not a college department. Foundation spokeswoman Rhonda Morin said the organization has an "ethical obligation" to ensure its communications with donors remain private.
"There's a high expectation that those things remain confidential and not released for public record," Morin said.
Since 2018, Solomon has been reporting on long-standing issues at Clark College that have left people of color who work there feeling alienated and disrespected. Clark College has been without a permanent leader in its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion since Loretta Capeheart was terminated from the position last year. Rashida Willard was appointed to lead the department on an interim basis, college spokeswoman Kelly Love said.
Most recently, Solomon sought emails and contracts connected to the search for a permanent vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Columbian has filed similar records requests but is not facing legal action from the foundation.