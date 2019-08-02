Aug. 02-- Aug. 2--The Clark County Fair kicked off Friday with a downpour as hundreds arrived for the free meal.
This year marks the fair's 151st. Though the free pancakes will be gone by 11 a.m., the fair runs through Aug. 11.
The traditional pancake breakfast is put together by Fred Meyer. This year, about 50 to 80 volunteers, many of them family members of Fred Meyer's employees, cranked out piles of flapjacks in the early morning hours before hungry locals arrived.
Fred Meyer spokesman Jeffery Temple said the company gives out somewhere between 15,000 and 18,000 breakfast vouchers each year.
Temple expects 9,000 to 10,000 people to come through.
The breakfast is part of Kroger's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste campaign. "Our goal is to end hunger in the place we call home by 2025," Temple said.
The leftovers are given to a local food bank so nothing is wasted.