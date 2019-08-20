Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--Meagan Williams, left, and Royal Gullickson of TNT Fireworks Warehouse gear up while preparing for customers in Salmon Creek on June 27. New fireworks regulations went into effect this Fourth of July in several Clark County small cities, and fire officials say it was a quiet holiday. Sort of. (Amanda Cowan/The Columbian files)
Fireworks have injured six people and caused one fire in Clark County this year, according to the state Fire Marshal's Office.
Across the state, 331 fireworks-related injuries or fires have been reported so far, according to data released Monday from hospitals, clinics and fire agencies. Between June 28 and July 5, when the state allows fireworks sales and discharges, 297 incidents were reported. Most injuries were caused due to individuals holding lit fireworks or standing too close to them.
Last year, the state recorded 285 incidents through Aug. 19, Deputy State Fire Marshal Alyson VanCleave said.
While incident reports have risen statewide, Clark County agencies reported fewer issues. In the same time period last year, 13 injuries and four fires were reported in the county, VanCleave said.
The county and a number of cities enacted a wide range of rules ahead of this year's Fourth of July holiday regarding fireworks sales and use. Sales and use in Vancouver were banned for the third consecutive holiday.
Additional restrictions might be a factor in the promising Clark County numbers, VanCleave said. But she cautioned that agencies are not legally required to reported fireworks-related incidents, and the data might not be complete.