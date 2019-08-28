Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--A heat advisory and red flag warning remain in effect throughout Clark County.
The temperature reached 97 degrees as of 5 p.m. Tuesday in Vancouver before a gradual cool down began, and lows were expected to dip to 63 degrees later in the night, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Today's high is expected to reach 97 degrees, with a low of 65 degrees.
Earlier this week, the weather service issued a heat advisory for much of Southwest Washington and Oregon. It went into effect 11 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to remain in place through 8 p.m. today.
The record for Tuesday's date, set in 1935, is 98 degrees, and today's record, set in 1967, is 100 degrees.
The limited overnight cooling increases the chance of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those who spend a lot of time outdoors or don't have air conditioning, as well as young children and the elderly, according to the weather service. People should wear light, loose-fitting clothing when possible. Children and pets also should not be left in vehicles.
"Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the advisory reads.
The fire watch was issued due to the heat along with wind and relatively low humidity, according to the weather service. Especially in lowland Clark County, gusts were expected to be as strong as 30 mph.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. The Camas-Washougal Fire Marshal issued a ban for Tuesday and today on several types of outdoor recreational burning, including wood-burning campfires, fire pits and chimeneas.