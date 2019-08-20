Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--Clark County has settled two civil complaints involving the jail and Christopher A. North, a former corrections deputy who sexually assaulted two female inmates, for a combined $165,000.
The county in July agreed to pay one of the women $125,000, following the filing of a tort claim in May, according to a settlement and release agreement. The other woman, who filed a lawsuit against the county in April, reached a settlement for $40,000.
The women were targeted by North, 31, who was found guilty and sentenced earlier this year in Clark County Superior Court to 3 1/2 years in prison for second-degree custodial sexual misconduct, voyeurism and indecent exposure.
North escorted the woman, named in the May tort claim, to a locked holding cell and instructed her to change her clothes. While she was doing so, he entered the cell while she was undressed. North proceeded to expose himself, masturbate, and ejaculate onto the woman's clothing, according to the tort claim filed with the county and obtained by The Columbian through a public records request.
The tort claim and settlement say North assaulted the woman July 18, 2017. Investigative documents provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened a week earlier.