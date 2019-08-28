Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--Maria Garcia was up at 4 a.m. Tuesday, running through a checklist in her head. Were all the pencils sharpened? The classroom ready? Lessons planned?
They were, but that back-to-school anxiety is an unshakable feeling. When you're a first-year teacher, the nerves are even more pronounced.
Garcia is a new fifth-grade teacher in Pioneer Elementary School's dual-language immersion program, a blended class taught partly in Spanish, partly in English. She, along with thousands of students and teachers across Clark County, returned to class for the first day of school on Tuesday.
"I'm so excited," said Garcia, who was a paraeducator at Mill Plain Elementary School for four years. "There's a lot of new things for me, a lot of new things for the students, but they're all good things."
Garcia and 10 others recently graduated with their teaching degrees from Washington State University Vancouver through a program called the Equity for Language Learners-Improving Practices and Acquisition of Culturally Responsive Teaching, or ELL-IMPACT. The grant-funded program seeks to provide 52 bilingual paraprofessionals in Vancouver and the Tri-Cities over five years with scholarships to complete their bachelor's degrees in education with English-learners endorsements.
Four former Evergreen Public Schools paraeducators, including Garcia, landed teaching jobs with the district this school year.
Next door at Frontier Middle School, fellow ELL-IMPACT graduate Ida Crocamo-Farley was also greeting her sixth-grade students for the first time. Crocamo-Farley is also teaching in a dual-language immersion classroom, covering language arts and math.