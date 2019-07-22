July 22-- Jul. 22--OTHELLO -- Oldies music played on Main Street in Othello Friday evening as spectators gathered in front of Othello City Hall to watch the Slow Drag race. Friday and Saturday markked the 24th annual Spud Run Car Show in Othello and was sponsored by the All City Car Classics Club.
Each year, Friday night is Slow Drag night and the City of Othello blocks off Main Street from Fourth Avenue to Seventh Avenue for the event.
A Slow Drag race is when two cars at a time drive to a line about an intersection away from them. They then coast to the halfway point of the block where another line is positioned. The car that stops closest to the line without going over is the winner. Each participant was given two practice runs prior to any measurements being taken.
This year, 10 cars competed in the Slow Drag Race. They ranged from classic cars to muscle cars, pickups to new cars. Car owners were from both Othello and the All City Car Classics Club.
During the first practice run, Bob and Linda Swingle of the All City Car Classics Club,hit the target line perfectly with their red 2015 Volkswagen GTI.
"That would have been a winner there," said the announcer over the PA system.
During the race, Shawn Sindhu, of Othello, got closest to the line with a measurement of 29 inches from the line in his green 1970 GMC 1500 pickup truck.
On Saturday the cars parked at Kiwanis Park in Othello and were on display to the public.
Rachal Pinkerton may be reached via email at rpinkerton@suntribunenews.com.