July 13-- Jul. 13--Spokane's nonprofit climbing coalition announced that it is on track to build a toilet at the Deep Creek climbing area in Riverside State Park. The bathroom will be completed in the spring.
"Working with Riverside State Park, and with support from the Roskelley family, we are dedicating this effort to Jess Roskelley," the Bower Climbing Coalition said in a Facebook post. "Deep Creek was his favorite climbing area, and it will be a fitting tribute to include a memorial to Jess in the design."
In April, Roskelley, a 36-year-old professional climber, was killed when a cornice broke above him while descending from Howse Peak in Canada.
Deep Creek, with its steep basalt walls, is a popular climbing area in Spokane. The BCC will be announcing fund raising events on Facebook at facebook.com/bowerclimbingcoalition/.
The nonprofit climbing coalition, which is dedicated to maintaining and expanding climbing routes in the Spokane area, is named after another local climber who died, Andrew Bower.