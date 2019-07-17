Gaming laptops running Nvidia's top-end graphics cards are now readily available _ for a price. But you've got a bit of a wait ahead of you before their prices drop below their current $1,500 level. The good news is the prices on older laptops with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs started dropping long ago. CNET recommends these four not-very-old machines, all of which are well-configured 15.6-inch laptops that run less than $1,000.
Dell G5 15
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/dell-g5-15-review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 4.0 stars out of 5 (Excellent)
The good: Dell's G5 15 is a refinement of last year's model _ the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming _ but continues to offer good entry-level gaming performance with extras like Thunderbolt 3 and PCIe NVMe as well as memory and storage that's easily upgraded or expanded.
The bad: Some might find the color, contrast and brightness of the full HD display disappointing.
The cost: $699.99
The bottom line: Dell's G5 15 still rises to the top as one of the best entry-level gaming laptops you can buy despite being just a minor update from its predecessor.
Lenovo Legion Y530
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/lenovo-legion-y530-review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 4.0 stars out of 5 (Excellent)
The good: The Lenovo Legion Y530's delivers on entry-level gaming performance and has a useful design that makes it as good for travel as it is on a desk hooked up to a monitor, keyboard and mouse.
The bad: Display is somewhat dim with dull color. Keyboard might be a little too soft for some. Webcam is below the display.
The cost: $823.99
The bottom line: As entry-level gaming laptops go, the Lenovo Legion Y530 offers one of the best mixes of performance and design you're going to find at the moment.
Acer Predator Helios 300
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/acer-predator-helios-300-review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (Very good)
The good: The Nvidia 1060 graphics card is overclockable, pushing your computer components harder and faster than the manufacturer designed them to go, and cooling is assisted by a patented super-thin fan. For a 17-inch VR-ready gaming laptop, the price is very reasonable, and the 15-inch version with the same GPU costs less than $1,000.
The bad: The screen is only standard 1920x1080 resolution and doesn't really pop. The part-plastic body is a yawn.
The cost: $999.99
The bottom line: You can find similar components for less, but Acer packs a lot of unique features _ and a big screen _ into the midpriced Predator Helios 300.
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop (2018)
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/hp-pavilion-gaming-2018-review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (Very good)
The good: The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop has a respectable mix of components for solid performance for both everyday tasks and gaming. The design is nicer than most other mainstream gaming laptops.
The bad: HP's configuration options are limited compared to its competitors and other features are behind the curve, too. No gaming-oriented extra features, beyond its green glowing keyboard.
The cost: $999.00
The bottom line: The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is as straightforward as its name. You'll find solid gaming performance and just enough of an edge to keep things interesting.
The following CNET staff contributed to this story: Section Editor Dan Ackerman, Senior Editor Joshua Goldman, and Senior Editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, please visit www.cnet.com.
(c)2019 CNET Networks, Inc., a CBS Company. All rights reserved. Used by permission.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
