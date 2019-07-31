Ready to go keyless in 2019? These smart locks are our best bets for bringing your front door online.
Best overall _ August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bundle (Editors' Choice)
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/august-smart-lock-pro-review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 4.0 stars out of 5 (Excellent)
The good: Your August Smart Lock Pro purchase includes a DIY smart lock, a Connect Wi-Fi module and a DoorSense open/close sensor _ all for $279. The Pro also supports Z-Wave (hub not included) and works with Amazon Alexa speakers, the Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Nest.
The bad: You can't buy the Pro as a standalone lock in stores; Z-Wave customers and anyone not interested in the Connect accessory must go through August's list of professional dealers.
The cost: $189 to $279.99
The bottom line: August's bundled Smart Lock Pro is a great option if you want tons of integrations at your disposal, though anyone craving a simpler lock should look elsewhere.
Best for apartment dwellers _ August Smart Lock (2017)
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/august-smart-lock-2017-review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (Very good)
The good: August's third-generation Smart Lock comes with a DoorSense open/close sensor and works with Amazon Alexa speakers and the Google Home for just $149.
The bad: The Smart Lock doesn't work with Apple HomeKit or Z-Wave. Its lock motor is a little noisy.
The cost: $89 to $149.99
The bottom line: August's Smart Lock is a decent entry-level smart lock that performs well and offers a lot for its price.
Best design _ Yale Assure Lock SL Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/yale-assure-lock-sl-key-free-touchscreen-deadbolt-review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (Very good)
The good: The Yale Assure SL is sleek and low-profile. It comes in three finishes and can be upgraded to work with most smart home platforms.
The bad: In order to upgrade to the smart home platform, you must purchase a $50 network module.
The cost: $199 to $310.41
The bottom line: Yale's slimmed-down touchscreen deadbolt looks much better than previous models, but doesn't introduce any truly new features.
Best for simple setup _ Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt
Product Review: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/schlage-encode-smart-wi-fi-deadbolt-review/#ftag=CAD187281f
CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (Very good)
The good: The lock is easy to set up, pairs with an easy-to-use app and works with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.
The bad: There's no Apple Homekit compatibility.
The cost: $239.90
The bottom line: Using this lock is simplest with Google Assistant, but you'll get more functionality out of it if you use it with the Amazon Key service.
The following CNET staff contributed to this story: Senior Associate Editor Megan Wollerton, Associate Editor Molly Price and Senior Editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, please visit www.cnet.com.
