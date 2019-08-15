On a summer stroll through northeastern coastal communities, seashells and surfers aren't the only things to be found. Alternatives to single-use plastics are on the rise with small businesses in Mount Desert Island, Maine.
A Climate to Thrive, a Maine environmental advocacy group, works to reduce pollution and preserve the environment on the island by 2030. Concerns about a heavy tourist footprint, the effect of single-use plastics and climate change led the four towns of Mount Desert Island to collectively promote environmental sustainability.
A Climate to Thrive's most recent initiative, the Sustainability Pledge, urges local businesses to adopt 10 actions to achieve long-term sustainability.
The pledge asks businesses to use reusable materials, such as refillable containers for condiments and recyclable to-go boxes, and avoid plastic straws and plastic-packaged water. A Climate to Thrive also recycles, sells, or donates items that the town does not accept for recycling. To reduce food waste, businesses compost waste food and containers. Businesses are encouraged to reduce energy use, offer vegetarian and vegan options, and use the least toxic products for cleaning, landscaping and renovations.
So far, 59 businesses, including Trailhead Cafe and Atlantic Brewing Company, have committed to at least five of these actions.
"The first 51 food businesses that joined last year were all already committed to the cause and doing things to be green, and they were excited about joining and helping each other to further reduce their impact," said Jill Higgins, co-coordinator of A Climate to Thrive.
A wave of support from local customers and businesses followed the Pledge, Higgins said, with thousands of reaches on Facebook since the project's conception in May 2018.
However, along with excitement, the town encountered challenges.
The problem started when businesses marketed compostable plant-based plastic as a green alternative to conventional plastic, Higgins said. These products are only compostable in an industrial composting facility, where the piles reach high temperatures from 122 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. With only 200 industrial composting facilities in the United States, most local towns in Maine rely on household composting.
"The compostable plastic doesn't break down any better than regular plastic," Higgins said.
Even where there are industrial composting facilities, people use those products mostly for take-out drinks and food, or they just throw them in the regular trash out of habit. "We need to get away from a throwaway lifestyle," Higgins said.
At the beginning of the Pledge last summer, compostable disposables were disposed of in plastic garbage bags, where they can't biodegrade. These garbage bags were banned, but it wasn't enough. "The only alternative we could find was 'compostable plastic' trash bags, and they are way too expensive, tear easily, and don't get industrially composted. So hardly anyone did that," Higgins said.
Additional struggles for business owners include the expense of metal straws and ineffectiveness of soft paper models, said Atlantic Brewing Company owner Monica Stanley. Not selling bottled water and k-cups also challenged cafes and hotels because of previous reliance on these items.
"Different actions are hard for different businesses, but the (rule) about using reusables if people eat in is hard for many because of rules around dishwashing, space restrictions and labor costs and shortages. And not selling bottled water is a real financial challenge for many cafes and take-out places," Higgins said.
Atlantic Brewing Company and Trailhead Cafe are working to overcome the challenges.
"We just kind of started brand new and wanted to make sure that we were on board with (the Pledge)," Stanley said. "Very few will still ask for a straw or make a comment as to 'oh, you're on the bandwagon with no plastic,' but otherwise everyone's really happy that (businesses are) participating."
The movement to cut back on plastic is spreading across Mount Desert Island. A quarter of patrons in Trailhead Cafe tell owner Angel Hochman that they don't need straws. Hochman tells the others about the town's collective support of sustainability. If someone forgets their bag, someone offers one of their own.
"You wouldn't notice that before but now people are trying to spread the word and share," said Hochman.
Local Bar Harbor kids are also becoming more attentive to their plastic use, with help from groups like MDI Plastic Project.
"Lately I've been realizing, with a bit of research, that (toothpastes) have microbeads and that they're horrible for the environment. I'm trying to quit that and I'm looking for more natural brands," said Martin Hurley, an 11-year-old Bar Harbor local.
The kids appreciate the positive changes in their community since the pledge began. "I've seen a lot of metal straws everywhere, so that's nice," said Josh Park, 15.
Mount Desert Island residents are hopeful that their pledge to protect the environment will continue to make a difference in their community, and they encourage people in other towns to participate.
"You can find little ways to have smaller amounts of the things that aren't sustainable, so just go ahead and do it because it's better for all of us in the long run," Hochman said.
"You really need to leave less of a trail," Stanley said. "You've got to start somewhere."
(Note: This article was produced at the Institute for Environmental Journalism, a two-week summer program for teens run by the Pulitzer-winning InsideClimate News. For more information, visit https://insideclimatenews.org/iej-2019.)
Yamila Frej, 17, is an iGeneration Youth reporter living in Rockaway Beach, New York.
ABOUT THE WRITER
