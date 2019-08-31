NEW YORK _ The Jets are on the hunt for another kicker.
The Daily News has learned that the Jets held kicker tryouts with Cody Parkey and Younghoe Koo Saturday as they continue to search for an answer at the position.
Taylor Bertolet's shaky preseason after taking over for the retired Chandler Catanzaro a few weeks ago has prompted the team to look for other options.
Parkey, who played for Adam Gase in Miami in 2017, hasn't found a home since missing a 43-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the Bears' wild-card loss to the Eagles last season. He went 21 for 23 on field goals and 26 for 29 on PATS in his lone season with the Dolphins. Koo was with the Chargers for the first month of the 2017 season before getting cut.
Gase said his confidence in Bertolet was "good" following the preseason finale against the Eagles this week that included three missed field goals, but the truth is that the team is rightfully concerned about their kicker situation one week before the start of the regular season. Catanzaro had an awful spring and first preseason game. Bertolet, who has never kicked in a regular-season game, has missed three field goals and two PATs in three preseason games this summer.
"It was definitely frustrating," Bertolet said about missing 48-, 53- and 56-yard field goals against Philly. "We had some tough kicks. It was long field goals. But that's kind of been my 'M.O.' (modus operandi). I've kind of been that guy who goes out and makes long kicks. That's part of the reason why I think our coaching staff had confidence to put me out there. It's usually kicks that I make and I'm looking forward to correcting that."
Former general manager Mike Maccagnan and Gase's decision to devalue the position by letting Pro Bowler Jason Myers walk in free agency over a few million dollar discrepancy is looking worse by the day.
