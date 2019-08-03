Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--A 57-year-old real estate appraiser from Coeur d'Alene is in the Bonner County Jail accused of breaking into a home in Hope, Idaho two years ago and killing a a 78-year-old great grandmother before stealing a gun and a blouse.
Bonner County Sheriff's investigators believe Judith Carpenter killed Shirley Ramey on April 5, 2017, in Ramey's home on Trestle Creek Road. Before that day, Carpenter had no criminal record.
Authorities have not discovered any previous links between the two women and believe it may have been a random crime.
Carpenter may never have come to investigators' attention had she not been arrested in a road rage incident in Libby, Montana in the hours after the killing.
On May 18, the National Integrated Ballastics Integration Network linked the 9 mm shell casings recovered at the scene of Ramey's killing to a gun confiscated from Carpenter the same day that Ramey was found dead by her husband.
Carpenter pointed a pistol at another driver while northbound on Bull Lake Road in Libby, Montana around 3:10 p.m. Pacific time, according to court records. Ramey was found dead by her husband about 5 p.m.
Inside Ramey's car, were a Savage Model 99 rifle and an FDJ-brand blouse taken from Ramey's home.
Born Shirley Ann Proctor, Ramey was a former city clerk in Hope. She graduated from Newport schools in 1957 and later attended Eastern Washington University, Washington State University and North Idaho College. She and her husband, Daryl, were married for 57 years. At the time of her death, she was survived by a sister, two sons, two grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Court documents unsealed in 2017 indicated that sheriff's Det. Gary Johnston told a judge that Ramey was shot "execution style" and that her husband found her lying on the floor near a sliding glass door. Johnston said her husband was playing cards with friends at the senior center that afternoon and had been ruled out as a suspect. Her husband also voluntarily let investigators test his clothes and hands for gunshot residue.
Another man, Nathan Utt, was identified as a suspect 24 hours after the murder and investigators initially believed he had fled to Oregon. The U.S. Marshals office helped track Utt to an Amtrak train that was set to arrive in Spokane, where he was arrested. After being transferred to Bonner County, investigators learned Utt had an alibi that put him in another state at the time of the killing. Charges were later dropped.
Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said Friday that law enforcement in Montana likely didn't consider the possibiliy of Carpenter's involvement in the Hope case because Idaho authorities already had named Utt as a suspect.
Investigators reportedly said on April 12, 2017, that no other suspects had been identified at that time but that the investigation was continuing.
Carpenter told investigators after she was arrested that she found the guns that were confiscated from her after the road rage incident when she stopped to urinate at the side of the road.
Carpenter has been a licensed cosmetologist in the state of Idaho since 1991, and a licensed real estate appraiser since 2005. State records show she operated an appraisal business out of a location in the West Prairie Shopping Center in Hayden.
This story is developing and will be updated.