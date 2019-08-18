Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--The vision for downtown Vancouver's Columbia Food Park has always been clear: transform the abandoned bus station waiting area on Seventh Street into an outdoor food destination and community hangout.
It's taken two years of slow and difficult work, but earlier this month the park hit an important milestone on the road to turning the vision in to a reality: the official opening of longtime vendor-in-waiting Slow Fox Chili Parlor.
"We've come a long way in the last year," park founder Alex Mickle said.
The arrival of Slow Fox doesn't signal completion of the food park, but it does mean the project has cleared what Mickle describes as its biggest hurdle: building a commercial-grade kitchen from scratch.
The kitchen project
Mickle, a Vancouver resident who works downtown at DiscoverOrg, developed the food park idea with co-founder Kylan Johnson. In late 2016, they began renting the former C-Tran bus ticket office at 108 E. Seventh St. and the vacant 4,500-square-foot connected courtyard.
They quickly found two eager food vendor partners: AndraLea Kieswether (nee Mack) who debuted her Mack Shack breakfast burrito cart in the summer of 2017, and Derek Saner, who was looking for a location to launch his planned chili kitchen.