VANCOUVER — Spring chinook, brandishing their silver bellies, are making a bright return through the Columbia River's blue waters. And so, too, anglers are beginning to gather along the river's main stem and its channels.
As of April 13, 637 spring chinook have passed Bonneville Dam, which is below the 10-year average of 2,210 on the same date.
Ben Anderson, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson, said it's important to note that these are early numbers, as runs vary from year to year and don't hit a peak until late April or early May. Lasting cool temperatures from a frigid March may also slow their timing.
Washington and Oregon fishery managers forecast this year's fishing seasons for the Columbia River to look similar to 2022, with upriver spring Chinook expected to fall just short of 200,000.
In 2022, spring Chinook returns were roughly 185,200. These are both higher than the 10-year average return of 150,485.
Fish managers will reassess run sizes in mid-May with an update soon to follow.
Spring chinook, also known simply as springers, have migrated more than 100 miles upstream from the Pacific Ocean to Bonneville Dam where some will climb up fish ladders or be greeted by eager hooks. They will also appear in the Cowlitz, Kalama and Lewis rivers.
Other fish like steelhead and smelt may also weave along Columbia's currents at this point in the year, the latter of which are listed as an endangered species. They were recorded at Bonneville Dam this year for the first time since 2014, Anderson said.
Fish Passage Center's daily salmon counts can be found on www.fpc.org.
