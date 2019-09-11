Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--CAMAS -- The 2A Greater St. Helens League has proven itself time and time again as one of the elite volleyball divisions in the state.
On Tuesday night, it did so again.
Columbia River was too stiff a test for Camas in an 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 Chieftains' win.
Several miles west, Ridgefield dispatched Skyview in five sets, as the two preseason favorites in the 2A GSHL took care of business against last year's top 4A GSHL squads.
"It just proves and shows that this league is not easy," Chieftains coach Breanne Smedley said. "We have some great players in this league, some nice competition in this league and that makes us stronger overall."
In Camas, the Chieftains overcame a slow start to topple the youthful Papermakers.
Chieftain junior Emma Adams had 32 digs in a stellar defensive effort, while sophomore Rylie Reeves put up 14 kills and 12 digs. Maddie Sheron added 13 kills and Caroline Hansen had 41 assists for Columbia River.
"We have really come back to prove we have the best league and that we are the best team in our league," Adams said. "The 4A is always considered the best because it's the biggest. But that's not always true."
The Columbia River Chieftains celebrate a match point against the Camas Papermakers at Camas High School on Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019. (Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian)
The Chieftains, after a state semifinal appearance last year, appear poised to handle the best their own league has to offer after staying composed in the boisterous Camas atmosphere Tuesday.
"We haven't been in this gym lately," Adams said. "The student section is always super loud. It's a hard atmosphere to play in."
For the Papermakers, it was trial by fire for some the younger players.
The veterans did their usual thing, as reigning 4A GSHL MVP Emma Villaluz and all-league picks Grace Varsek and Mackenzie Hancock combined for 33 kills and 55 digs.
And the youngsters had their ups and downs. The most exciting underclassman was freshman Alliyah Barnes, who had eight blocks in her varsity debut.
"I'm very proud of her because that's very emotional," Camas coach Michelle Ford said of Barnes' first high school appearance. "I usually don't like putting freshmen on varsity. But she's someone who is tough and ready to work hard. She's very coachable.
"When I saw her at tryouts, it was like 'Done. Let's put you in there.' "
Columbia River next plays in Auburn Mountainview's Sterling Classic on Saturday. Camas travels to Prairie on Thursday.