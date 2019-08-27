Illinois recently passed new legislation aimed at decreasing female genital mutilation, a barbaric practice that some experts estimate tens of thousands of girls are at risk of undergoing each year in the Midwest alone.
The bill, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Aug. 9, removes the statute of limitations for prosecuting the performance of female genital mutilation (also called FGM) if the victim was under 18 at the time of the cutting. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Scholars and medical experts who study the prevalence and lifelong complications of FGM met the legislation with tempered enthusiasm.
"It's incremental progress," said Juliet Sorensen, clinical professor of law at Northwestern University. Sorensen has worked with the law school's Center for International Human Rights, and she founded the school's access to health project, which analyzes health and human rights in underserved communities.
"When it comes to conduct like female genital cutting, the victim's testimony is absolutely critical to bringing a case," Sorensen said. "Not to mention the forensic medical evidence that would likely be part of a case. Without a victim coming forward, it simply wouldn't happen. This legislation does facilitate that because it gives a longer window for victims to decide they want to come forward and to report what happened to them to authorities."
Prior to the new legislation, the statute of limitations for FGM was three years.
But legislation alone won't end the practice, experts warn. FGM has been illegal in the United States since 1996, and is banned in more than two dozen countries. Still, the World Health Organization estimates more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone the procedure, and an estimated 3 million girls are at risk of being cut every year.
Arrests and prosecutions are extremely rare.
In 2018, charges were dismissed against two Michigan doctors and a group of parents accused of subjecting at least nine girls to FGM after a Detroit judge declared America's federal female genital mutilation law unconstitutional.
Federal law has limited jurisdiction, Sorensen explained. For conduct to qualify as a federal crime, as opposed to a state crime, it has to directly involve the federal government or interstate commerce. The judge in Michigan determined neither standard was met in that case _ the first case of its kind in the United States.
Victims may have a better chance at justice on a state level. The new Illinois law classifies FGM as a class 1 felony.
"But the solution doesn't lie with the justice system alone," Sorensen said. "Really the answer is an awakening _ education and outreach to inform the people of Illinois that female genital cutting does indeed occur among us, that it is, indeed, regarded not only as a crime but as a violation of human rights, and that it is not acceptable. It goes to the heart of an individual's personal dignity."
Lori Post, a professor in emergency medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine who researches FGM, estimates 200,000 American girls are at risk for FGM per year, with about 40,000 of those girls living in the Midwest. She arrived at those numbers by studying population demographics, including how many people in a given state identify with ethnic groups that routinely perform FGM.
"Every American should know this is being done here," Post said. "We need a campaign. We need to raise awareness. And we need people to understand it has nothing to do with religion."
Post said her research has found that the practice cuts across all religions and persists despite official condemnation by the heads of every major religion.
"There's nothing in the Bible, nothing in the Quran, Old Testament, New Testament, that says you should cut off girls' genitals," Post said. "Nobody has a right to take away the sexuality of a girl, to physically harm them and perform unnecessary surgery on their genitals. It's barbaric. It's a horrific form of sexual abuse. It's a horrible event for the child, who has to grow up feeling unwhole and humiliated for her entire life."
FGM involves reducing or removing the labia majora and/or minora and the visible parts of the clitoris and sometimes partially or entirely closing the vagina. The tools used are often not sterilized, which often leads to infection and sometimes death. Girls who survive the procedure face a lifetime of medical complications, including chronic infections and pain and potentially fatal fistulas during childbirth, in which a hole develops between the vagina and either the rectum or the bladder.
Ava Ganson Chappell, a Northwestern Medicine plastic surgery resident, is researching FGM in the United States, specifically how clinicians can recognize and diagnose it in patients and then help those patients access proper care.
"I want to determine what is the best way to talk about it with victims who might not be up front about what they've gone through because there's so much shame or pain or emotional distress related to it," Ganson Chappell said. "We need to know how to develop that therapeutic alliance with the patient and know what are things that can be done and what's the best way for those things to be done. If women want to pursue reconstruction, that means knowing it's best to have a psychiatrist or a therapist involved in the care and having a multidisciplinary approach to really get the best treatment outcomes for them."
She's working with Ivona Percec, an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, who has developed a reconstructive procedure that can increase sexual function for women who were subjected to FGM as children.
Raising awareness about FGM, Ganson Chappell said, is going to be key to putting her research into practice.
"There's such little awareness among health care providers, so I think a lot of surgeons and health care providers don't even know how to diagnose it," she said. "It's just not a commonly discussed or taught topic."
Ganson Chappell said FGM was never discussed in her medical school classes.
Maybe the new legislation will put the topic on the radar of people in positions to help decrease its prevalence and alleviate its aftermath.
"At least people are talking about it," Post said.
And, she said, removing the statute of limitations takes the onus off children to defy their parents or other authorities and report what they've endured.
"When you're a child and you're humiliated and you know you're different from other people and you feel bad about yourself and you have nightmares and PTSD, you're not going to come forward. You have no voice in the halls of power," Post said. "When you're an adult, maybe you'll come forward."
Ideally, Sorensen said, the legislation helps Illinoisans understand that FGM is not a distant problem. But it needs a coalition of voices if it's going to move the needle.
"The House and Senate in the Illinois General Assembly should do a roll-out campaign around the law," Sorensen said. "An education and awareness campaign that takes place with a whole range of stakeholders, whether it's individuals at a community level, whether it's kids in schools, whether it's health care providers.
"We need people to understand this is a public health problem as well as a human rights violation," she said. "And it's something that's happening here at home, and it's our obligation to do something about it."
We can't credibly argue that we value the humanity and dignity of girls and women if we don't. We can't continue to shrug our shoulders in the face of this sort of research, these sorts of numbers. We can't wave away FGM as a remote, far-removed _ and therefore intractable _ problem.
We have to get to work, and this new bill is a good start.
__
Join the Heidi Stevens Balancing Act Facebook group, where she continues the conversation around her columns and hosts occasional live chats.
___
(Contact Heidi Stevens at hstevens@tribune.com, or on Twitter: @heidistevens13.)
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):