Nora Leonard has passed away.
She was the 17-year-old daughter of Second City executives Kelly Leonard and Anne Libera and the center of an outpouring of support from Chicagoans, Second City alums, artists, entertainers and athletes around the globe, who posed for photos holding #TeamNora signs.
Nora was diagnosed with liver cancer last August. The cancer quickly spread to her lungs. She died Thursday, Aug. 1.
"She was surrounded by those that loved her and those she loved," Leonard wrote on Nora's CaringBridge page. "We have not a single regret and we treasure every single year we had with her, although those years were cut far too short. Think your best thoughts of her, be kind and help us through this new part of the journey."
Shortly after Nora's diagnosis, the family created a CaringBridge page to keep friends and relatives updated on her treatments and progress and setbacks. They had #TeamNora hats and T-shirts made and took a photo of the Second City staff wearing them.
"There's this saying in improv, 'Play the scene you're in, not the scene you want to be in,' " Leonard, the executive director of insights and applied improvisation for Second City, told me last fall. "So we played the scene we're in."
For the next year, Libera, director of comedy studies at Second City, and Leonard filled their Facebook pages with #TeamNora photos and videos. Tina Fey was #TeamNora. So were Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon. Stephen Colbert. David Schwimmer. Hillary Clinton. Anthony Rizzo. Megan Rapinoe. John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and B.J. Novak from "The Office."
"Obviously I know it's all for me," Nora told me last fall. "But sometimes it feels like it's for someone else. It hasn't really hit me that that's all for me. They're cheering me on."
Photos of Bishop Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, and Bishop Jeffrey Lee, the bishop of the Diocese of Chicago, appeared on Leonard's page.
Leonard lost his brother, Kyle Leonard, to esophageal cancer in January 2018 and his dad, widely beloved WGN Radio host Roy Leonard, in 2014.
It was a beautiful act of courage and generosity for Nora's parents to share their daughter's story, along with the family's hope and terror, victories and setbacks, with us. I hope the knowledge that Nora inspired a wellspring of grace and kindness, in a world that doesn't have enough of either, brings them a modicum of comfort as they figure out how to heal and live without their girl.
"Nora is strong and brave," Leonard wrote on Nora's CaringBridge page in January. "She is strong and brave because she has a community of family and friends who have taught her to hold herself up and when she can't, we'll all do it for her. She is strong and brave because she has resources and access to total strangers who are using their expertise to heal her.
"She was shown and taught," he wrote, "that kindness matters."
So were we, the legions cheering her on, reminding her she was never alone. She brought out the best in humanity. I am eternally grateful for her and her family's courage and example, even as my heart breaks that she's gone.
