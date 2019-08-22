WASHINGTON _ A post office in Fairport, N.Y. is on its way to being named for the late Rep. Louise Slaughter and her late husband Bob. President Donald Trump signed into law this week legislation to rename a postal facility in the couple's hometown.
Slaughter, who died at age 88 in March 2018, was a trailblazer in the House. First elected in 1986, she was the first woman to chair the Rules Committee, mentored female lawmakers, pushed for the Violence Against Women Act and was a founding member of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus.
The legislation was introduced by New York Democrat Joseph D. Morelle, who serves in the seat previously occupied by Slaughter.
"Louise and her husband, Bob, had a deep love of Rochester and their hometown of Fairport, and they worked tirelessly to champion the needs of their neighbors," said Morelle in a statement. "I am grateful to my partners in the New York Delegation and my colleagues in the Senate for supporting this legislation to memorialize her legacy for years to come."
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York worked to move the naming resolution through the Senate.
"Louise represented her Monroe County community with dignity, class, and honor, and along with her husband Bob, made it a more welcoming and better place for all," Schumer said. "Louise and Bob Slaughter loved their hometown of Fairport, where they raised their family, supported their neighbors and thoughtfully engaged in civic and community work during their 50 years in Fairport."
The facility to be renamed in Louise and Bob Slaughter's honor is currently a carrier annex, but is set to undergo renovations to become a full retail post office.
Slaughter was friends with members in both parties even though she was unapologetically liberal.
When the resolution to rename the postal facility in Fairport the "Louise and Bob Slaughter Post Office" came up, seven Republicans voted no, but most said their votes had nothing to do with Slaughter and were to protest the House spending time voting to rename post offices.
One Republican with whom Slaughter had a long-standing antagonistic relationship, New York Republican Chris Collins, was absent for the House vote. He was the only member of the New York delegation not to co-sponsor the post office bill.
Slaughter played a significant role in sparking an insider trading investigation into Collins that eventually resulted in an indictment.
(Bridget Bowman and Griffin Connolly contributed to this report.)
