I had just published a story on Sikhs who'd been attacked after being mistaken for Muslims, when the email popped into my inbox.
"Are you from Iran?" the stranger wrote. "If so, go back! God Bless America."
By that point, two years ago, I had grown accustomed to the type of fan mail that questioned my many of my fellow reporters of color.
"On Muck Rack it states you are 'A first-generation Iranian American' ... Like most L.A. Times reporters, you politicize what you write ... Go back to Iran."
From another loyalty to the country in which I was born, reduced my reporting to irrelevant writing by dismissing "my people" as the "scourge of the earth" or, in some cases, suggested that I shoot myself ("with a caliber no less than .45m").
I have learned to laugh off the salvo of racist commentary that follows many of my stories on shootings, identity, culture or immigration _ the same kinds of messages that fill the inboxes of disgruntled reader: "Iranians come to America for our money and to establish their culture, religion, language and way of life in America. Iranians don't give a damn about America. Go back!"
I'm sure my parents would love it if I went back to where I came from: the suburbs of San Diego.
On Sunday, President Trump denounced "'progressive' Democrat Congresswomen who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe."
"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," he added in a series of tweets.
He did not name the lawmakers, but he has recently disparaged several first-year House Democrats: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
All four are women of color, and all but one are U.S.-born. (Omar, a refugee from Somalia, was naturalized in 2000.)
On Sunday, they quickly fired back. Omar accused Trump of "stoking white nationalism."
"THIS is what racism looks like," Pressley replied.