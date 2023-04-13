Lewis and Clark Elementary teacher Adela Valaas reads to K-5th grade students from books funded by a grant from the North Central Educational Foundation and the North Central Educational Services District.
A small grant from the North Central Educational Foundation and the North Central Educational Services District funded the purchase of books focused on kindness for Ms. Adela Valaas' Social Emotional Learning Library at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wenatchee. She uses the library for read-alouds and facilitating meaningful conversations with K-5th grade students.
Confluence Rotarians help vulnerable senior
From September through February, Rotarian Dan Moody provided logistical, moral and physical support to a Wenatchee community senior citizen who had been scammed out of her retirement savings. Knowing that should be forced to move from her local apartment, Moody began providing moving supplies and assisting with potential options for landing a successful residence for her. Many boxes, rolls of bubble wrap, and packing tape later, a retirement apartment in Mason was secured and a moving strategy was put in place thanks to the Wenatchee Confluence Rotary.
