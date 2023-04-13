Adela Valaas class - Elmer Wall.jpeg

Grant funds kindness books in Ms. Valaas' class

A small grant from the North Central Educational Foundation and the North Central Educational Services District funded the purchase of books focused on kindness for Ms. Adela Valaas' Social Emotional Learning Library at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wenatchee. She uses the library for read-alouds and facilitating meaningful conversations with K-5th grade students.

