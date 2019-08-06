Aug. 06-- Aug. 6--It's no secret Southwest Washington is packed with junior tennis talent.
Some of that talent will get a chance to show off nationally at the USTA Junior Team Tennis national championships in November at San Antonio.
An 18-under age group team from Vancouver Tennis Center won the Pacific Northwest Sectional title on Saturday in Tacoma to qualify for nationals.
Members include Emma Tuttle (Prairie High School) Piper Rylander (Columbia River), Natalie Dunnam (Camas), Jace Moriki (Camas), Sam Crawford (Fort Vancouver), Finn Chenevert (Evergreen), Jeffery Truong (Fort Vancouver), and Matt Rudi (Columbia River).
VTC assistant tennis pro Jack Wang, coaches the team, said the San Antonio trip was a surprise to the players.
"I had not told them," Wang said. "They didn't think they were able to advance, but when I did tell them, they got really excited."
Junior Team Tennis has the same format as World Team Tennis with a head-to-head match consisting of boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles.
Wang said this group of players came together through practice and lessons at VTC. They won four of their five matches in the spring and decided to keep it going through the summer.
The team went 5-0 in summer matches against teams from the Salem (Ore.) Tennis and Swim Club, and Sunset Athletic Club in Portland.
They finished with a win over Sunset in the sectional final.
Nielson second at Washington State Open tennis
Dennis Nielson of Vancouver placed second in the men's 85 singles and doubles division at the 129th Washington State Open over the weekend at Seattle Tennis Club.
Nielson defeated Philip Jolly of Seattle 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, then lost to Fred Pessl of Bellevue 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the final.
Nielson teamed with Pessl in 85 doubles where they lost to Jolly and Neil Roberts of Bellevue 6-3, 6-4
Camas High grad Hannah Gianan teammed with and Andrea Duva of West Hills, Calif., in the women's open doubles and were the No. 5 seed. They reached the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win before losing to No. 2 seed and eventual champion Rifanty Kahfiani of Eugene, Ore., and Alyssa Tobita of Mililani, Hawaii, 6-0, 6-2.
Nielson won the Oregon State 85 singles and 80 doubles title in July and was third in 80 singles at that tournament at Tualatin Hills.
Also at the Oregon tournament, Vancouver Tennis Center pro Kayleigh Tanca finished runner-up in the women's open division.
CCRC series goes through August
The Clark County Running Club's summer series has four more runs before wrapping up.
The next is the Leverich Park 5K at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Vancouver.
Other August runs are:
--Leverich Park 5K No. 2 at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
--Marine Park 5K at 7 p.m. Aug. 21.
--Marine Park 5K and Picnic at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
More information online at www.clarkcountyrunningclub.org.
Scoreboard
GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
At Orchard Hills
July 31
Paul Langas of Washougal made a hole-in-one on the 130-yard No. 7 hole with a 9-iron. It was his first ace and witnessed by Lenny Heinrichs, Aaron Mortlock and Chase Lea.
RUNNING
CLARK COUNTY RUNNING CLUB
Round Lake 5K No. 2
July 31
1, Jesse McChesney, 31, Vancouver, 18:03. 2, Jonathan Graves, 32, Vancouver, 18:44. 3, Lorenzo Anguiano, 15, 19:11. 4, Branden Chou, 15, 19:20. 5, Ian Mcginnis, 24, 20:12. 6, Mike Grimshaw, 54, Vancouver, 20:20. 7, Louis Galatz, 61, Portland, 20:45. 8, Cassie McKinney, 21, Vancouver, 22:23. 9, Craig Obrien, 39, Vancouver, 22:33. 10, Rolf Vellek, 50, Vancouver, 22:55.
11, Alexyx Agriam, 15, 23:11. 12, Kevin Filkowski, 61, Longview, 23:13. 13, Heather McFadden, 46, Camas, 23:21. 14, Juan Picho, 57, Vancouver, 23:40. 15, Tyler Moore, 25, 23:54. 16, Robert Roper, 43, Vancouver, 23:59. 17, John Costa, 14, 24:05. 18, Ken Stickney, 66, Vancouver, 24:10. 19, Dionicio Siquina, 36, Vancouver, 24:25. 20, Taylor Vellek, 21, Vancouver, 25:22.
21, Lindsay McChesney, 32, Vancouver, 25:45. 22, Joe Rowley, 65, Troutdale, 25:48. 23, Kayle Gorcheis, 12, 25:53. 24, Mark Gorcheis, 39, 25:53. 25, Ken Mcfadden, 51, Washougal, 26:05. 26, Erl Galatz, 45, 26:10. 27, Pam McKinney, 50, Vancouver, 26:26. 28, Mark Staub, 63, Vancouver, 26:27. 29, Madeleine Sellers, 60, Stevenson, 27:09. 30, Bob Hagan, 65, Stevenson, 27:18.
31, Michaela Bruns, 22, Vancouver, 27:39. 32, Tiffany Chou, 48, Vancouver, 28:02. 33, Mike McKinney, 50, Vancouver, 28:03. 34, Sabin Kotsovos, 12, Vancouver, 28:05. 35, Russ Zornick, 62, Vancouver, 28:30. 36, Kevin Wolfe, 53, Vancouver, 28:34. 37, John Swatosh, 62, 28:56. 38, Holly Kotsovos, 42, Vancouver, 29:30. 39, Joe Kregal, 74, Portland, 29:57. 40, Zach Wolfe, 14, Vancouver, 30:00.
41, Rob Nelly, 61, Vancouver, 30:05. 42, Lou Diaz, 62, Vancouver, 30:11. 43, Ralph Martinez, 69, Vancouver, 31:57. 44, Liv Ruecker, 13, 32:00. 45, Teresa Phimister, 64, Vancouver, 32:02. 46, Jeronimo Cruz, 43, Vancouver, 32:23. 47, Gregory Nelson, 66, Vancouver, 32:29. 48, Chatchay Thongthap, 37, Portland, 32:58. 49, Emma Green, 49, 33:03. 50, Michael Zornick, 40, Wesley Chapel Fla, 33:30.
51, Jeff Rucker, 48, 33:47. 52, Sofia Scofield, 26, 34:00. 53, Charlonda Fielder, 32, Camas, 35:10. 54, Sam Matthews, 35, Vancouver, 35:40. 55, Kris Krohn, 64, Vancouver, 36:20. 56, Blake Kellams, 27, 36:36. 57, Mark Fleming, 55, 36:57. 58, David Cralley, 49, Vancouver, 40:00. 59, Ken Andrews, 64, Vancouver, 42:42. 60, Michael Bruns, 55, Vancouver, 44:44.
61, Carol Ketring, 52, Vancouver, 45:01. 62, Dan Riley, 67, Vancouver, 48:00. 63, Lourdes Zakrzewski, 56, Vancouver, 48:00. 64, Sarah Abernathy, 67, Vancouver, 48:42. 65, Charlene Bluth, 51, Vancouver, 48:42. 66, Sandy Riley, 64, Vancouver, 49:21. 67, Merill Creagh, 67, 50:54. 68, Jenny Deacon Nelly, 61, Vancouver, 54:19. 69, Pam Mueller, 60, Vancouver, 54:19. 70, Clinton Cotton, 33, 59:50.
71, Dick Bruce, 78, Vancouver, 59:52. 72, Randy Contreras, 59, Vancouver, 59:55. 73, Sue Contreras, 52, 59:57. 74, Sheryl Wolfe, 50, Vancouver, 1:02:30.
TENNIS
VTC SUMMER NTRP
At Vancouver Tennis Center
Aug. 2-4
Singles Finals
Men's Open -- Prabh Sangha (1), Bremerton, def. Richard Sabo, Hood River 6-4, 6-1.
Men's Open -- Mitchell Steadman, Jacksonville, Ore., def. Naman Thawani, Camas 6-2, 6-4.
Men's 3.0 (round robin) -- 1, Scott Mayer, Lake Oswego, Ore., 3-0; 2, Doug Birch, Camas, 2-1.
Men's 3.5 -- Willey Zhao, Clackamas, Ore., def. Matt Bader, Vancouver, 6-0, 6-3.
Men's 3.5 (consolation) -- John Wallin, Scappoose, def. Kyle McGovern (2), Portland, 6-1, 6-1.
Men's 4.0 -- Darren Ma, Bellingham, def. Nirmal Patel, Hillsboro, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's 4.0 (consolation) -- Francisco Rivera-Giusti (1), Portland, def. Joe Warner, Portland, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0.
Women's 3.0 -- Parish Burns, Portland, def. Karen Harlow, Portland 6-2, 7-5.
Women's 3.0 (consolation) -- Elizabeth Burns, Portland, def. Toni Strutz, Portland, 6-2, 7-5.
Women's 3.5 -- Brittany Pratt (1), Vancouver, def. Sara Van Beckum, Portland 6-3, 6-4.
Women's 3.5 (consolation) -- Carrie Willis (2), Brush Prairie, def. Katrina Phillips, Vancouver, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles Finals
Men's Open -- Ryan Chin, Portland, and Brian Hou, Bellevue, def. Roman KLravchuk, Marysville, and Prabh Sangha, Bremerton 6-3, 6-3.
Men's Open (consolation) -- Elijah Nelson and Anthony Nelson, Battle Ground, def. Alex Calpagiu, Camas, and Lucas Gorretta, Vancouver, 7-5, 6-1, 1-0.
Men's 3.5 (round robin) -- 1, John Baker, Portland, and Wes Haas, Portland, 2-0; 2, Andy Bracken, Portland, and Huy Bui, Portland, 1-2.
Women's 3.0 -- Stephanie Harbell, Kalama, and Karen Walker, Longview, def. Norine Nelson Martin, Washougal, and Janet Mills, Vancouver, 6-2, 6-2.
Women's 3.0 (consolation) --Inge Marshall, Portland, and Angie Stromquist, Portland def. Jennifer Trank, West Linn., Ore., and Chris Van Leeuwen, Lake Oswego, Ore., 6-3, 7-5.
Mixed Doubles Finals
Combined 6.0 (round robin) -- 1, Lisa Mayer and Scott Mayer, Lake Oswego, Ore., 3-0; 2, Butch Brock, Vancouver, and Norine Nelson Martin, Washougal, 2-1.
Combined 7.0 -- Cassidy Brennan and Brad Shafer, Camas, def. Darline Meier and Jeffrey Meier, White Salmon, 6-3, 6-3.
Combined 7.0 (consolation) -- Robin Burak and Kevin Muck, Vancouver, def. Heather Watkins and Matt Savage, Vancouver, 6-3, 6-4.
Combined 8.0 (round robin) -- 1, Heather Watkins and Kevin Muck, Vancouver, 3-0; 2, Megan Chow, Camas, and Darren Ma, Bellingham, 2-1.