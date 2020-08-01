30th -- Kile-Cleary

Randy Kile and Megan Cleary of East Wenatchee celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary during a private celebration at their home.
Megan Cleary and Randy Kile were married July 27, 1990, in Somerville, New Jersey.
The couple lived in New Jersey and Seattle before moving to East Wenatchee 11 years ago.
He was the owner of Kile Tree and is an ISA-certified arborist. He retired in 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Rutgers University.
She is a music teacher for the Eastmont School District. She holds a master’s degree in double bass performance from Rutgers University.
— Cala Flamond, World staff