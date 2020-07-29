Bob and Colleen Huber of Wenatchee will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a small family celebration on Aug. 1
Colleen Grady and Bob Huber were married Aug. 1, 1970, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
During their marriage, the couple lived in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, Ohio, before moving to Wenatchee in 1984.
They are the parents of three daughters, Maribeth Eagan and Jodee Carlstrom, both of Seattle, and Lindsey Huber of Wenatchee.
They have five grandchildren.
He retired from Alcoa after working for the company for 33 years in three states.
She worked for Douglas County PUD and retired after 23 years.
— Cala Flamond, World staff