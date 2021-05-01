Nancy and Robert Van Hoven celebrated their 50th anniversary on April 10 with a trip to Cancun, Mexico, and then a private event with friends and family at Malaga Springs Winery.
Nancy Turnipseed and Robert Van Hoven were married on April 10, 1971, in East Wenatchee.
The couple lived in Seattle for six years before moving to East Wenatchee and Wenatchee.
They are the parents of two daughters, Kimberly Rae and Kelly Spencer.
They have four grandchildren.
He owned and operated Van Hoven Dental Laboratory for 40 years.
She worked at the Douglas County PUD for 36 years. She also worked as a group fitness instructor for 28 years.
They are both retired.
— Cala Flamond, World staff