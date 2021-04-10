Jim and Helen McGarvin of East Wenatchee recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a family vacation to Maui and Oahu.
Helen Strasburg and Jim McGarvin were married Feb. 27, 1971, at Morgan Acres Community Church, Spokane.
The couple have lived in Spokane and East Wenatchee during their marriage.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law Shelley and Mark Cole of West Richland and a daughter and son-in-law, Jolene and Chris Baker of Chelan.
They have two grandchildren.
He worked at Van Doren Sales for 28 years and retired in 2015.
She worked for the Eastmont School District for 13 years and retired in 2007.
— Cala Flamond, World staff