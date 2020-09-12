Richard and Gail Trimble of Wenatchee will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13 with a private celebration.
Gail Kurtz and Richard Trimble were married Sept. 13, 1970 in Wenatchee.
The couple have lived in many places throughout the United States including Georgia, Colorado, Alaska, Oregon and Washington.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and “Butch” of Montana; a son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Traci Jo of Washington; and a son and daughter in law, Kyle and Ashley of Oregon.
They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Richard Trimble worked for Western Airlines and Delta Airlines for a total of 23 years before switching careers to work for the Lane County Sheriff’s Department in Eugene, Oregon, where he eventually retired.
Gail Trimble worked as a waitress, stained glass artist and bronze foundry associate before retiring as a customer care specialist from Rainbow Optics.
— Cala Flamond, World staff