Robert “Bob” and Marilyn Bluhm of Ephrata celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 4.
Bob Bluhm and Marilyn Morger were married June 4, 1960, at the Ephrata United Methodist Church, formerly the Community Methodist Church.
The couple have made their home in Ephrata since their marriage.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Bob II and Stacy Bluhm of Washougal; and a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Scott Yount of Renton.
They have four grandchildren.
He retired after 30 years with Grant County PUD.
She was legal secretary for the late Richard Schultheis and was office manager at Schultheis Law Office for 17 years before retiring.
The couple have traveled to all seven continents, and have enjoyed Antarctica to the Arctic Circle in Norway as well as all 50 U.S. states. They have been on 40 cruises, including a dozen Mississippi River paddlewheeler cruises. They look forward to more travel after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
— Cala Flamond, World staff