Duane and Janet Bolinger of Wenatchee recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Janet Johnson and Duane Bolinger were married July 22, 1956, at First Methodist Church Washington in Wenatchee.
The couple previously lived in Wenatchee and currently reside in Chelan.
They are the parents of a daughter, Kim Hanford of Sunnyslope; a daughter, Kristi Falco of Liberty Lake; and a son, Jon Bolinger of Seattle
They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He established and operated Mid Columbia Forklift until his retirement in 1998.
She worked in banking and construction lending at various financial institutions until her retirement in 1995.
They were also orchardists in the Wenatchee Valley.
— Cala Flamond, World staff