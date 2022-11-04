Last month was Breast Cancer Awareness month. But for the past 25 years or so, October has also been observed as Pastor Appreciation Month. Churches throughout the country look for tangible ways to recognize pastors and priests for the contribution they make in our lives.

Needless to say, clergy serve on the frontlines of warring factors in our culture. They play a significant role in combating injustice and self-destructive tendencies. Often, however, their efforts are overlooked. Their attempts at compassion are easily camouflaged.



