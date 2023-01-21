Others might call it simply a coincidence, but I’d call it a Godwink.
The dumpster near to where I park my car at work was filled to the brim. I couldn’t help noticing stacks of sheet music on top of a heap of plastic trash bags. I spent several minutes looking at an assortment of religious and secular music from the 40s and 50s. Having collected antique sheet music for years, I felt like I’d happened upon a gold mine.
And then I saw it! Sandwiched in between a Bing Crosby hit and a Lawrence Welk score was a 1962 newspaper clipping from the Minneapolis Morning Tribune. I couldn’t believe my eyes! The faded yellow article referenced a California youth leader by the name of Jack Hayford who had just won first place in a nationwide hymn-writing contest. The newspaper article also included the entire hymn (lyrics and music). It was a hymn I’d never heard of: “We Lift Our Voice Rejoicing.”
But Jack Hayford was someone with whom I was very familiar. His worship chorus “Majesty,” written in 1977 after traveling to England with his wife Anna during the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, has been a favorite of mine since I first heard it sung in my first pastorate. I loved how he compared the pomp and pageantry associated with the British royalty to the regal beauty and respect due the object of our worship each Sunday.
This 88-year-old retired pastor served The Church on the Way in Southern California for many years. He was the beloved minister to many a Hollywood celebrity. As a young pastor, I looked up to Jack Hayford as an example. He modeled for me how to use language with intentionality and bring God’s Word to life poetically. His gift with language not only earned him a reputation as an eloquent preacher, he also wrote some 600 hymns. It was Pastor Jack who inspired me to write lyrics to familiar hymn tunes for congregations I served.
Jack Hayford’s brilliant mind and winsome personality brought respect and credibility to the Foursquare denomination that had been founded back in the 1920s by the controversial Aimee Semple McPherson. It was Jack Hayford who served as a mentor to young pastors like me and Doug Murren (with whom I went to Wenatchee High School in the ‘60s) who became a leader in the Foursquare denomination.
But here’s where the Godwink comes in. After rescuing the newspaper clipping from the garbage, I returned to my office to share my find with friends on Facebook. Only then did I learn that my pastoral hero had just died the day before. My discovery in the dumpster was a divine appointment of sorts. How else would a newspaper clipping from a newspaper publisher six decades before randomly have ended up in my hands the week of his death?
Although I never did meet Jack Hayford in person, 20 years ago I was tasked by a publisher to edit sermons by Pastor Jack for publication. The assignment also called for me to write chapter introductions that would precede each sermon in a book that came to be called “The Divine Visitor.” And though Jack Hayford died on Jan. 8, 2023, his ministry lives on with a prize volume on a shelf in my library.
Greg Asimakoupoulos is a Wenatchee native living on Mercer Island, where he is the Faith/Values columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
