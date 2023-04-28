“My dad has money for you.”

Before he could read or write yet, my son would volunteer me to give. When the car stopped at an intersection, the rear passenger window opened just enough to have my child committing financial resources to a stranger holding a sign. I think this is the real reason for child locks on automobiles. Just so you know, I feel keenly the concern and the need for those who are in need, I just want the opportunity to first adjust my motivation. I never really had a chance to volunteer a few dollars at the Salvation Army stand at Safeway because my son would race across the parking lot ahead of me. By the time I caught up to my child, my CFA (Chief Financial for Altruism) had already bargained and organized a contract. I’m not a scrooge or a tightwad, but I appreciate the opportunity to think through my motives.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?