Lion

This miniature lion is on Greg Asimakoupoulos' desk at work. "(It) reminds me of a God that is both unlike me, but like me at the same time," he writes. 

Lions are not limited to making an appearance in just one section of the Bible. In the Old Testament as Abraham’s grandson Jacob is dying, he offers a blessing to his twelve sons. When he gets to Judah, he likens him to a courageous lion. And then there is the terrifying scenario where the prophet Daniel finds himself sentenced to the den of a ferocious lion. And, of course, there is the reference to the Messianic kingdom when the wolf will lie down with the lamb and the lion and the calf will peacefully co-exist.

Fast-forward then to the New Testament and we see the apostle Peter comparing satan to a prowling lion who stealthily attempts to devour godly individuals. And in the book of Revelation, the lion is once again seen as a positive metaphor for the reigning Messiah.



