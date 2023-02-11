"Amazing Grace"

"Amazing Grace"

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

Feb. 14 is the midpoint of the month. It’s the date on our calendars that cupid’s arrow seems to find quite easily. That chubby cherub’s deadeye aim separates the first half of February from the second. It’s a day associated with love.

But 14 is not the only number that equates to love. For the Seahawks faithful, being a 12 connotes fully committed devotion, as well. The 12s are anything but fairweather fans. They love their team regardless of the Hawks’ wins or losses.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?