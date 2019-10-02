This summer, Bonnie Orr wrote about a clover lawn as a lawn alternative. Here’s another possibility if you’re satisfied with less frequent watering and once-in-awhile mowing (or none) coupled with the casual look of a soft, swirly native grass.
It’s been successful for folks who might have a cabin where they want some grass but aren’t there regularly to maintain it. Or for those who are serious about growing native plants and like to transition their lawn into a grassy area more in keeping with that habitat. A huge space needing some sort of low greenness without a lot of maintenance is another opportunity for this type of alternate lawn.
Recently, botanist and native plant guru Pam Camp joined me in visiting Ted Alway at Derby Canyon Natives in Peshastin, taking a good look at his 12-year-old demonstration native lawn, a mix of hard fescue, red fescue, tufted hairgrass and junegrass. This area isn’t mowed, although he has the same planting at his home and says he mows and waters it every 10 to 14 days during the summer months.
He has not fertilized the lawn we visited and says it would have more vigor with a limited amount thrown on. He does recommend using a weed eater to trim off seed heads in early June.
Alway explains it’s an alternative lawn for people who want to cover an area without a lot of work. This grass mix can tolerate some drought and some shade, although for maximum greenness, he recommends a similar watering pattern like he uses at his home. That’s a whole lot less irrigation usage for folks with high water bills or very limited water supply.
Camp lives on a hill and has several tiered beds, with the lowest one in this type of grass, providing a nice looking, very low-maintenance area.
The downside of this type of lawn is it’s not for the perfectionist who savors a clean-cut carpet of intense green. It won’t be as resilient to a lot of foot traffic either.
The 5-acre nursery includes a display area, sales area and another section for growing starts.
Derby Canyon Natives has 17 species of grass seed; several are taller grasses, not lawn-types. Three blends of native bunch grasses, and one naturalized blend are low grasses, patterned specifically for our varied elevations and precipitation zones. Some work well in the drier, hotter climate of the Wenatchee area, others in the cooler areas of Leavenworth and Chelan, and another mix is suited for wetter, higher elevations such as Lake Wenatchee.
The best time to plant is fall, by the end of November, while soil dampness and cool weather allows it to germinate and put down roots. The area should be clear of plants and ready for seed. After seeding, rake to scratch it in, maybe add a thin layer of mulch and then roll or walk on it to get those seeds down in soil contact and protected from birds.
Alway says you can seed it anytime except September and October in irrigated situations, but for planting in spring, you’ll need to provide irrigation while it gets those roots down. Fall offers pretty much hands-off lawn development.
If you’re seriously considering this alternative and want to talk with Alway or buy seed, his nursery is open until Oct. 12, then closes for the season.
“Many enthusiastic gardeners accept failures,” comments Alway, “and enjoy trying new species.”
For folks with ongoing lawn challenges and failures, this could be the solution to their frustrations.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured.